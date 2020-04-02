Chargers' Mike Pouncey: Still awaiting clearance
Coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday he does "not believe [Pouncey] (neck) has been medically cleared to play football," Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
The 30-year-old appeared in only five games last season due to the neck injury and ultimately required surgery, and Lynn previously indicated he wasn't sure if it was a career-ending injury. Pouncey said in December he still wants to play in 2020, but he before that's possible he will require medical clearance.
