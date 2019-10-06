Play

Pouncey exited Sunday's game against the Broncos with a neck injury.

Pouncey appeared to sustain the injury early in the second half and was deemed questionable to return. Forrest Lamp entered the game in his stead and took over at left guard, pushing Dan Feeney to work as the center.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories