Pouncey (neck) will see a doctor and receive an MRI next week, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pouncey added that he wants to play next season, but he will need medical clearance to do so. The four-time Pro Bowler is under contract through the 2020 campaign.

