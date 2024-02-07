Williams (knee) said in January that he's "slightly ahead" of schedule in his rehab from an ACL tear, Omar Navarro of Chargers.com reports.

Williams also mentioned that he liked playing in former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's scheme, having caught 19 passes for 249 yards and a TD prior to suffering the ACL tear late in a Week 3 game. He'll have a more run-focused coordinator in Greg Roman if he's back with the Chargers in 2024 -- something that's far from assured given Williams' $20 million in non-guaranteed compensation for the final year of his contract. He had surgery Oct. 25, exactly one month after suffering the ACL injury, and it sounds like he anticipates being ready for Week 1 of 2024.