Chargers' Mike Williams: Able to practice again

Williams (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Listed as limited for a second straight day, Williams may be following the same pattern from last week when he upgraded to full participation Friday. He then went on to play 71 percent of offensive snaps in a 45-10 win over Jacksonville, hauling in two of three targets for 63 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

