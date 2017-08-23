Head coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Williams (back) is ahead of schedule in his recovery and has already started to run full sprints, Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports.

On the eve of training camp, Williams required a second epidural to deal with a herniated disc in his lower back, which has forced a stay on the PUP list throughout the preseason slate. While he doesn't have a timetable for a return, his activity level is a sign his absence may not extend too far into the regular season. However, without a definitive time line, anything a representative of the Chargers relays about Williams, even Lynn, should be taken with a grain of salt. In Williams' absence, the Chargers will send out known entities in Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin to head the receiving corps.