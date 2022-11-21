Coach Brandon Staley indicated Monday that Williams "kind of had a re-aggravation" of his previous ankle issue Sunday night against the Chiefs, but added that it was "not a significant re-injury," Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

In his first game action since Week 7, Williams lasted just six snaps before exiting Sunday's contest, but it looks like he may not miss further time. Staley noted Monday that the Chargers are going to "find out a lot more in the next couple of days about (the wideout's) possibilities for Wednesday's practice." With Williams limited versus Kansas City, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter logged added Week 11 snaps alongside Keenan Allen, with Palmer leading Los Angeles' WR corps with eight catches (on 10 targets) for 106 yards and two TDs.