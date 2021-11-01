Williams caught two of his five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Patriots.

Two straight difficult defenses have baffled the Chargers offense and Williams has bared the brunt of the struggles. One game after a dismal two catches, 27 yards against the Ravens, the Patriots were able to scheme an effective strategy for Williams, holding the big-bodied wideout to yet another dismal performance. While fantasy managers are obviously disappointed in the slump, Williams has proven to be a staple of an effective Chargers offense, a qualifier that figures to re-appear against an Eagles defense that has struggled against good opposing offenses this season.