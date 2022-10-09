Williams recorded 10 receptions (13 targets) for 134 yards in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Browns.

Without Keenan Allen (hamstring) once again, the Chargers turned to Williams once more to lead the passing game and the big-bodied target delivered with another excellent performance. Despite Williams' brilliance, the game nearly turned into the worst possible outcome for Los Angeles as the offense opted to stay out on the field for fourth-and-1 near the midfield with just over a minute remaining and attempted to convert what would have been a game-sealing first down with a quick pass to Williams, but the play was well defended setting the Browns up in prime position for a game-winning field goal. Thankfully for the Chargers, the Browns didn't manage to convert on the opportunity, but even still it was an excellent outing for Williams who now has three 100-yard games in the past four games. Expect Williams to continue to be a factor even when Allen eventually comes back.