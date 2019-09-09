Williams (knee) caught two of his three targets for 29 yards in a 30-24 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday.

Williams left Sunday's game late in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, but the big-bodied receiver appeared to be moving fine after the game according to Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. That's good news for Williams' fantasy status, but it was a bit troubling to see the third-year player barely factor into the team's offensive plans, with Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler almost exclusively earning the first-half looks, and tight end Hunter Henry contributing in the second half. Williams' calling card is as a red-zone threat, but the Chargers didn't target the 6-foot-4 wideout a single time in their three red-zone tries. Needless to say, Williams will likely have better days ahead, but fantasy owners will want to monitor his practice status leading up next week's battle against Detroit.