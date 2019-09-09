Chargers' Mike Williams: Appears fine after premature exit
Williams (knee) caught two of his three targets for 29 yards in a 30-24 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday.
Williams left Sunday's game late in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, but the big-bodied receiver appeared to be moving fine after the game according to Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. That's good news for Williams' fantasy status, but it was a bit troubling to see the third-year player barely factor into the team's offensive plans, with Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler almost exclusively earning the first-half looks, and tight end Hunter Henry contributing in the second half. Williams' calling card is as a red-zone threat, but the Chargers didn't target the 6-foot-4 wideout a single time in their three red-zone tries. Needless to say, Williams will likely have better days ahead, but fantasy owners will want to monitor his practice status leading up next week's battle against Detroit.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Not close to practicing•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Removed from PUP list•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: May stay on PUP list•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Targets October return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...