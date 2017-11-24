Head coach Anthony Lynn said Friday that Williams didn't injure the ACL in his right knee Thursday at Dallas, but the wide receiver is still under evaluation.

Williams is expected to miss some time as a result of the injury, but the amount of time required for recovery remains unknown. Until the Chargers hone in on the nature of the ailment, his status will be up in the air.

