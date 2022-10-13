Williams (illness) isn't listed on the Chargers' initial Week 6 injury report released Thursday.
Due to an unspecified illness, Williams wasn't on the field Wednesday for the Chargers' unofficial practice session, but his absence from the Week 6 injury report implies that he was back on the field Thursday as a full participant. Though Williams is on track to play Monday against the Broncos, the status of fellow starting wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring) for the divisional matchup is less certain. Allen hasn't played since Week 1, but after failing to practice in any capacity in each of the Chargers' last four official sessions, he returned to the field Thursday as a limited participant.