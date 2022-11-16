Williams (ankle) returned to a limited practice Wednesday.
As did Keenan Allen (hamstring), which sets the stage for the Chargers' top two wideouts to potentially return to action Sunday night against the Chiefs. Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN Williams, who suffered a right high ankle sprain in Week 7, indicated that he's "feeling a lot better" at this stage, but he'll presumably need to practice in full by Friday in order to avoid a Week 11 injury designation.
