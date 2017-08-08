Williams (back) is getting better and began running on the field Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.

Over a week ago, head coach Anthony Lynn said Williams could potentially miss the entire 2017 season. However, the Chargers are reportedly still holding out hope the receiver could return sometime in the preseason. Only time will tell when Williams will actually be back, but he at least seems to be moving in the right direction.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories