Chargers' Mike Williams: Begins running Tuesday
Williams (back) is getting better and began running on the field Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.
Over a week ago, head coach Anthony Lynn said Williams could potentially miss the entire 2017 season. However, the Chargers are reportedly still holding out hope the receiver could return sometime in the preseason. Only time will tell when Williams will actually be back, but he at least seems to be moving in the right direction.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Could miss entire 2017 season•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Out through training camp•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Lands on PUP list•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Feeling better after second epidural•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Will be evaluated during training camp•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Denies reports of season-ending back surgery•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...