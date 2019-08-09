Chargers' Mike Williams: Big catch to open preseason
Williams secured his only target for 28 yards in the Chargers' 17-13 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.
Williams got his exhibition slate off to a fine start by making a key grab on a pass from Tyrod Taylor during the Chargers' second possession, jump-starting a possession that started at Los Angeles' 18-yard line. Williams is due for a potentially big boost in downfield targets this season with the departure of Tyrell Williams this past offseason, and Thursday's long catch may be a harbinger of things to come.
