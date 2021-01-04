Williams caught six of his seven targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-21 win over the Chiefs.

With the No. 1 seed in the AFC already locked up the Chiefs opted to sit the majority of their starters, opening the door for Williams to have easily his second best game of the season against a depleted secondary. While the 26-year-old did manage to play in all but one game this season, mid-game injuries forced Williams to effectively miss an additional three contests throughout the year, and that doesn't even account for a supposed AC joint sprain in his shoulder towards the end of training camp which was initially reported to be a 3-to-4 week recovery timeline only for the big-bodied wideout to suit up Week 1. Despite entering the final year of his rookie deal next season, the Chargers have never put Williams in a position to truly see whether he'll be worth a major extension in the near future which could complicate things from a salary-cap perspective. In four seasons, Williams has a year with 10 touchdown receptions on his resume, another year with over 1,000 receiving yards and three consecutive seasons with at least 40-plus receptions, but the lack of scripted targets at this point in his career is troubling considering the Clemson product has been a reliable part of a small Chargers offensive funnel since his arrival.