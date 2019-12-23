Chargers' Mike Williams: Can't keep touchdown streak going

Williams caught three of his four targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Raiders.

Williams very nearly kept his two-touchdown streak alive, however a pass interference at the goal line ultimately set up a one-yard Melvin Gordon plunge to register the Chargers' first touchdown of the contest. Williams needs 88 receiving yards to post a 1,000-yard season, but after scoring 10 touchdowns in 2018, a two-touchdown campaign has ultimately put a down-trodden mark on what should be considered another breakout year from the 2017 first-round pick.