Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches another deep ball

Williams caught two of five targets for 76 yards in Monday night's 24-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Williams' performance was highlighted by an outstanding 50-yard reception on Los Angeles' final offensive series. That grab not only set up a dramatic finish to the game, but also significantly boosted Williams' fantasy output. In fact, he ended up trailing only Austin Ekeler for the Chargers' team lead in receiving yards. With an incredible four consecutive games with a catch of at least 40 yards, Williams now enters the bye week averaging a whopping 20 per reception.