Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches fifth touchdown of season
Williams caught a 30-yard touchdown in the 25-17 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Williams has turned his only catch into a touchdown in back-to-back weeks as the second-year receiver continues his surprisingly productive season. The lack of targets will continue to hold Williams back from emerging as a true fantasy asset, but owners could do worse when looking for a flex play, particularly next week against the struggling Raiders.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Collects fourth touchdown of 2018•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Only snags one catch•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Nabs three passes•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Only manages three targets in win•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Snags two touchdowns despite loss•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches first career touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...