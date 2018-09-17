Williams caught both of his targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Bills.

It was a bit disappointing to see Williams only targeted twice as No. 3 wide receiver Travis Benjamin (foot) was inactive for Sunday's contest. Still Williams corralled his first career touchdown early in the first quarter of Sunday's contest, holding onto the catch despite being hit by two different defenders. After the game Williams hinted the pass was drawn up specifically for him, which would seem to suggest the second-year player is becoming a more prominent target in the red zone. Given his large frame (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) it wouldn't be a surprise to see Williams gain more looks near the end zone as the season progresses.