Williams caught one of his two targets for seven yards in the 21-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Head coach Anthony Lynn's proclamation earlier this week to "put more on [Williams'] plate", didn't exactly come to fruition Sunday, as the first-round pick was once again held to one catch. However, there were a handful of intriguing signs that emerged from the loss, one of which was Williams' season-high 22 offensive snaps. While he still trailed all other Chargers' wide receivers in playing time, the gameplan clearly stressed multiple three-and-four wide receiver sets, spreading the Patriots out in order to open up running lanes. And Philip Rivers finally took advantage of Williams' elite size, with the Clemson product nearly coming away with what was essentially a jump ball in quadruple coverage. It seems likely that Williams will continue to see an uptick in snaps as the season progresses, possibility at the expense of Tyrell Williams, who has failed to build momentum following a breakout 2016 season.