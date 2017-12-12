Williams (knee) caught just one of his three targets for three yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Redskins.

Williams was hardly utilized given the Chargers raced out to a lead early in the contest. Still it was encouraging to see the 2017 first-round pick get some action after missing essentially the previous two weeks due to a bruised right knee.

