Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches one pass after two-game absence
Williams (knee) caught just one of his three targets for three yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Redskins.
Williams was hardly utilized given the Chargers raced out to a lead early in the contest. Still it was encouraging to see the 2017 first-round pick get some action after missing essentially the previous two weeks due to a bruised right knee.
