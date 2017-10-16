Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches pass in debut
Williams (back) caught his only target for 15 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Raiders.
Fantasy owners shouldn't put much stock into Williams' numbers, given the Chargers made it clear they would take it slowly with their prized 2017 first-round pick. It's interesting to note, though, that Williams arrival saw both Travis Benjamin (21) and Tyrell Williams (44) record season-lows in snaps which could be a sign of things to come once the former Williams gets his feet underneath him.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Set to debut Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Could make season debut Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Still limited at practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Still not certain for Week 6•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Likely to make NFL debut Oct. 15•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...