Williams (back) caught his only target for 15 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Raiders.

Fantasy owners shouldn't put much stock into Williams' numbers, given the Chargers made it clear they would take it slowly with their prized 2017 first-round pick. It's interesting to note, though, that Williams arrival saw both Travis Benjamin (21) and Tyrell Williams (44) record season-lows in snaps which could be a sign of things to come once the former Williams gets his feet underneath him.