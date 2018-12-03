Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches three passes
Williams caught all three of his targets for 52 yards in the 33-30 win over the Steelers on Sunday.
Williams was actually the third-most targeted player, drastically trailing Keenan Allen (19) and Austin Ekeler (eight) in that category. The 24-year-old is effectively a boom-or-bust fantasy option thanks to his limited opportunities, but the Chargers' efficient offense is such that you could never rule out a potential touchdown for the 6-foot-4 wide receiver in any given outing.
