Williams caught all three of his targets for 52 yards in the 33-30 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Williams was actually the third-most targeted player, drastically trailing Keenan Allen (19) and Austin Ekeler (eight) in that category. The 24-year-old is effectively a boom-or-bust fantasy option thanks to his limited opportunities, but the Chargers' efficient offense is such that you could never rule out a potential touchdown for the 6-foot-4 wide receiver in any given outing.