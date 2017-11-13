Williams caught both of his targets for 24 yards in the 20-17 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

The two catches actually represents a career-high for Williams in an admittedly small sample size. Still, the 2017 first-round pick has yet to see his snap count jump upwards, with Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin each seeing more playing time than the 23-year-old. For the moment, Mike Williams represents an intriguing stash option should the Chargers eventually fall out of postseason contention and opt to utilize their young wide receiver more frequently.

