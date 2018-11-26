Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches two touchdowns
Williams caught all four of his targets for 25 yards and two touchdowns in the 45-10 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Tyrell Williams (quadriceps) was active for Sunday's game despite putting together back-to-back limited practices to conclude the week, but it was Mike Williams who wound up being the star of the show, recording the second multi-touchdown game of his young career. The likes of Keenan Allen, Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler have made it nearly impossible for Williams to see an extended amount of targets, but the second-year wide receiver remains a certifiable threat near the red zone. Should the Chargers choose to work the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft into the offense more, there's a strong possibility Williams could become a starting caliber fantasy option in most formats.
