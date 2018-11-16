Williams (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing fully Friday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Williams wasn't targeted in the Week 10 win over the Raiders, which reinforces that he's a hit-or-miss fantasy option whose value is touchdown-dependent. Through nine game to date, Williams is averaging a modest 37.6 receiving yards, but he has made five trips to the end zone. He'll take aim this weekend at a Denver defense that has surrendered 16 passing scores through nine contests.