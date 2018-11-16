Chargers' Mike Williams: Cleared for Week 11
Williams (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing fully Friday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Williams wasn't targeted in the Week 10 win over the Raiders, which reinforces that he's a hit-or-miss fantasy option whose value is touchdown-dependent. Through nine game to date, Williams is averaging a modest 37.6 receiving yards, but he has made five trips to the end zone. He'll take aim this weekend at a Denver defense that has surrendered 16 passing scores through nine contests.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Does not record target•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches fifth touchdown of season•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Collects fourth touchdown of 2018•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Only snags one catch•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Nabs three passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...