Williams (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

A bone bruise in Williams' right knee effectively sidelined him for two games, as he played just one snap Thanksgiving Day against the Cowboys before missing last week's win over the Browns. It appears the rookie wideout will be able to avoid a more prolonged absence, as the Chargers cleared him to suit up after he turned in a pair of limited practices and a full session this week. Though Williams will likely split work with Travis Benjamin in three-receiver sets, Benjamin's strong showings the past two weeks could result in Williams settling for the shorter side of the timeshare.