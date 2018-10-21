Williams made the most of his lone reception during Sunday's 20-19 win against Tennessee, registering a 55-yard touchdown reception.

Williams is a prototypical touchdown-dependent commodity, as he averages a mere 4.1 targets and 44 receiving yards per game, but now has four scores before the midway point of the regular season. The second-year man out of Clemson had two end-zone targets during Sunday's win over Tennessee (unable to haul in either), and was shaken up while laying out for the second attempt before returning later in the game. He and the rest of the Chargers receiving corps will have a bye week to recuperate from any lingering ailments, before taking on a top-5 Seattle pass defense on Nov. 4.