Williams recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Rams.

Williams had been reliant upon big plays while commanding limited targets in three weeks since his return from an ankle injury entering Sunday's game. However, he managed more targets than Keenan Allen in Sunday's blowout win and also managed several long gains of 26, 19 and 18 yards. While he's only found the end zone once, Williams has 353 yards combined across his last four games.