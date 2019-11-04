Chargers' Mike Williams: Continues as deep threat

Williams caught three of his four targets for 111 yards in the 26-11 win Sunday against the Packers.

The 25-year-old finally had a breakout game thanks in large part to a simple run-after-catch which ultimately finished as a 56-yard reception. A deep 46-yard bomb set up the team's second touchdown, essentially icing the game early in the fourth quarter. While Williams still hasn't scored a touchdown after a 2018-19 campaign in which he caught 10, he's become an increasingly dangerous receiver for a Chargers' offense that looked utterly brilliant in its first game with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.