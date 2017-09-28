Chargers' Mike Williams: Continues to be limited at practice
Williams (back), who continues to practice in a limited fashion, has not been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
We'll see how the Chargers list the rookie wideout on Friday's injury report, but it's clear that Williams is inching toward a return to game action. In any case, with Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin also in the mix, it seems likely that the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft will be eased into the offense out of the gate, limiting his short-term fantasy utility.
