Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen suggests that Williams (shoulder) has a shot to play in Week 1 against the Bengals, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. "Mike's gotta be ready to play," Steichen noted. "I think Mike has got that mindset to be ready to play. We look forward to having him on September 13."

We'll get a better read on Williams' Week 1 status once official practice participation reports start rolling in next week, but it sounds like the starting wideout could well tough it out in the Chargers' season opener. If that's the case, he'll be catching passes from confirmed starting QB Tyrod Taylor.