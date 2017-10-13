Chargers' Mike Williams: Could make season debut Sunday
Williams (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
A limited practice participation all week, Williams relayed Friday that he expects to make his season debut Sunday, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports. In such a scenario, we'd imagine the Clemson product to be eased into the mix, but in the long term, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is brimming with upside, with his 6-foot-4, 218-pound frame suitable for doing some damage in the red zone.
