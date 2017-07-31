Chargers coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged Sunday that Williams (back) could be sidelined for the entire 2017 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After placing Williams on the preseason Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday, the Chargers suggested that Williams would miss all of training camp, which in all likelihood would result in Los Angeles transitioning the rookie wideout to the regular season PUP list prior to Week 1. Assuming that's the case, Williams would then miss at least the first six weeks of the season, and if he's still not fully recovered from the back injury once that period expires, a move to season-ending injured reserve would become a more distinct possibility. Even at full health, Williams might have had a difficult time making a significant fantasy impact this season due to the immense receiving talent on the Los Angeles roster, and the injury only further limits his appeal. Given his pedigree and impressive physical tools, Williams could still be worth targeting in dynasty formats, but those in single-season leagues may be best off crossing him off draft boards.