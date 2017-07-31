Chargers' Mike Williams: Could miss entire 2017 season
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged Sunday that Williams (back) could be sidelined for the entire 2017 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After placing Williams on the preseason Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday, the Chargers suggested that Williams would miss all of training camp, which in all likelihood would result in Los Angeles transitioning the rookie wideout to the regular season PUP list prior to Week 1. Assuming that's the case, Williams would then miss at least the first six weeks of the season, and if he's still not fully recovered from the back injury once that period expires, a move to season-ending injured reserve would become a more distinct possibility. Even at full health, Williams might have had a difficult time making a significant fantasy impact this season due to the immense receiving talent on the Los Angeles roster, and the injury only further limits his appeal. Given his pedigree and impressive physical tools, Williams could still be worth targeting in dynasty formats, but those in single-season leagues may be best off crossing him off draft boards.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Out through training camp•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Lands on PUP list•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Feeling better after second epidural•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Will be evaluated during training camp•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Denies reports of season-ending back surgery•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Back issues cloud training camp status•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...