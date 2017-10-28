Chargers' Mike Williams: Could see expanded role
Williams could see increased snaps during Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.
Williams saw 11 and 12 snaps during his first two games with the Chargers, but coach Anthony Lynn has indicated he expects the rookie to play even more in his third game of the season. He also noted that the Clemson product, who recently returned after rehabilitation a lower back disc herniation, has no limitations physically. Williams was expected to see an increase in snaps even before the team traded Dontrelle Inman to the Bears. While there is reason for optimism regarding the No. 7 overall pick, do not expect the Chargers to give him too much responsibility right away.
