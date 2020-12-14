Williams (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Williams was forced out of Sunday's game against the Falcons after logging just two snaps, so his status will need to be monitored in advance of Thursday night's game against the Raiders. If he's limited or out in Week 15, added opportunities would be available for Tyron Johnson.
