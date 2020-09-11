Williams (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Cincinnati.

Williams managed limited sessions this week while working his way through a sprained shoulder, which has hampered him since an Aug. 23 practice. Coach Anthony Lynn has referred to Williams as a likely "game-time decision," one with fantasy management implications due to the Chargers kicking off the season Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. If Williams is inactive, his replacements at outside receiver will be Jalen Guyton and Joe Reed.

