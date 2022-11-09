Head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that he considers Williams (ankle) to be "more like week-to-week," Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Staley said Williams is progressing, though still not practicing two and a half weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain. Keenan Allen (hamstring) is among the group of Chargers that Staley labeled day-to-day, but Allen isn't expected to practice at the beginning of the week as the team prepares for a Sunday matchup with San Francisco. Williams is in line to be out again for that contest, but he might have a shot at playing Week 11 versus Kansas City or Week 12 at Arizona.