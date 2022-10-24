Williams (ankle) has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and is expected to "miss some time," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams caught seven passes for 86 yards and a score before leaving Sunday's loss to the Seahawks late in the fourth quarter. Keenan Allen returned to action following a five-game absence due to a hamstring issue but was limited. It's unclear how much time Williams will miss or if IR is a possibility, but Allen will have to step up as the go-to guy in Williams' absence.