Williams is considered week to week with a shoulder sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams suffered the injury during Sunday's practice, exactly three weeks before the Chargers' season opener in Cincinnati. Rapoport suggests the wideout is no lock to play in that contest, though it sounds like a long-term absence isn't expected. Williams' collarbone is intact, so he at least avoided the worst-case scenario that was initially speculated when he walked off the practice field with his arm hanging at his side. Any absence would be a big deal for the Chargers offense, which arguably has the weakest receiver depth in the league behind Williams and fellow starter Keenan Allen. If Williams were to miss the season opener, candidates to join the starting lineup would include Jalen Guyton, Darius Jennings and rookies Joe Reed and K.J. Hill.
