Williams caught one of his three targets for seven yards in the loss Saturday to the Ravens.

A stifling Ravens' defense forced Williams to see his fewest targets since Week 13, culminating in his lowest yardage total since Week 6. It's a far cry from his heroic performance last week against the Chiefs, and a reminder that Williams' fantasy production is largely dependent on game script, as Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon continue to dominate the touches on a week-to-week basis.