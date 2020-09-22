Williams recorded two receptions on four targets for 14 yards in the 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

It was a lackluster outing for Williams, particularly after re-asserting his deep-game prowess in the Week 1 win over the Bengals. That's in large part thanks to a game script that emphasized getting 2020 No. 6 overall pick Justin Herbert comfortable in his first career start, with Keenan Allen (seven for 96 yards) and Hunter Henry (six for 83 yards) racking up most of the team's passing yardage. It's a bit troubling the 25-year-old only received four targets in a game where the Chargers attempted 33 passes, especially considering Herbert's deep ball should in theory aid Williams much more than nominal starter Tyrod Taylor, but considering the latter has already been confirmed as the starter for Week 3, it's a potential problem fantasy managers can kick down the road.