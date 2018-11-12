Williams did not record a target in the 20-6 win over the Raiders, but he carry the ball once for zero yards Sunday.

It was a disappointing day for Williams as the second-year wide receiver saw Keenan Allen (nine targets, six receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown) and Tyrell Williams (six targets, four receptions for 46 yards) receive the vast majority of the looks on offense. It's clear the 2017 first-round pick is at best the fourth option heading into any given game, and as a result, makes for a risky play even in standard scoring formats.