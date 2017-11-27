Chargers' Mike Williams: Doesn't practice Monday
Williams (knee) didn't take part in practice Monday, Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Williams didn't damage the ACL in his right knee but instead has a bone bruise in the aftermath of Thursday's win at Dallas. On Monday, head coach Anthony Lynn termed Williams "day-to-day" with soreness, which is expected to sideline him Sunday against the Browns and potentially beyond. Expect Travis Benjamin to benefit the most from Williams' absence, but this passing attack relies upon Keenan Allen more than any other wide receiver.
