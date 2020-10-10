Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Saints, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Williams managed to string together limited participation in Friday's practice so it certainly appears as if the big-bodied wideout is trending in the right direction. Fantasy managers will want to monitor Williams' status ahead of Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, with Jalen Guyton and Jason Moore likely to see a bump in playing time once more if the wideout is unable to play.
