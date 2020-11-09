Williams registered five receptions off seven targets for 81 yards in the 31-26 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

After just one game with 60-plus receiving yards through the first four weeks of the season, Williams now has three such games (and two in back-to-back weeks) in his last four contests. The nice day will be overshadowed by what amounted to a dropped touchdown from four yards out in the waning seconds as quarterback Justin Herbert lofted a pretty fade route near the right side of the end zone only to have Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson break up the pass at the last moment. Williams was escorted off by trainers following the play, but he did walk off under his own power. Provided the big-bodied wideout is healthy, Williams should see another favorable matchup next week when the team travels to take on the Dolphins.