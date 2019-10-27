Chargers' Mike Williams: Drops deep touchdown pass
Williams caught three of his six targets for 69 yards in the 17-16 win Sunday over the Bears.
Williams led the team in receiving yards, but a badly dropped touchdown on a deep pass in the first half likely ruined what could have been a breakout game for the 25-year-old. Quarterback Philip Rivers' lone interception came on what would probably count as a misplay by Williams, as the third-year receiver didn't come back to an errant pass far enough, resulting in cornerback Kyle Fuller jumping in front of the misguided pass attempt. Still, it seems as if Williams is seemingly knocking on the door of a fantasy outburst each week, and should have more opportunities next week against a Packers' secondary that has struggled to stop the pass in recent weeks.
