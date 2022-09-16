Williams corralled eight receptions (10 targets) for 113 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

The absence of Keenan Allen (hamstring) opened the door for Williams to become the primary option throughout the first half of the primetime contest, but the Chiefs held the big-bodied target to just two catches in the second half, and zero in a critical fourth quarter which saw the Chargers cough up the lead. The Chargers, who also saw starting center Corey Linsley (knee) and starting right tackle Trey Pipkins (ankle) leave with respective injuries in the second half while quarterback Justin Herbert gutted through an apparent rib injury, will have 10 days to regroup before the team squares off against the Jaguars in Week 3.