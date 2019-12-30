Chargers' Mike Williams: Emerges as dangerous deep threat

Williams ended the 2019 season with 49 receptions, 1,001 receiving yards and two touchdowns after just a two-catch, 38-yard day in the loss Sunday to the Chiefs.

Williams joined the Titans' rookie receiver, A.J. Brown, as one of only two players in 2019 to record over 1,000 receiving yards while catching 55 or less passes on the season, yet it's hard to really say this season was a drastic improvement upon last year in which he registered an absurd 10 touchdown receptions. Despite a drastic bit of touchdown regression, there are certainly some positive takeaways, starting first and foremost with Williams' emergence as a dangerous deep threat. At 17.1 average depth of target, the 25-year-old ranked behind just Eagles' rookie receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in terms of players who saw at least 20 targets, further reinforced by Williams top-15 air yard figures (1,438). He could have done even more damage with additional opportunities as Williams' 89 targets pales in comparison to the next lowest on the aforementioned list -- DeVante Parker -- who saw 128. Still, the 2017 first-round pick was essentially "only" a deep threat, falling drastically behind the likes of Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler in terms of intermediate and underneath targets. The 6-foot-4 behemoth of a wideout is unlikely to only record two touchdown receptions again, but it underscores the dearth of weapons the Chargers have at their disposal in the red zone, although Melvin Gordon's uneasy contract negotiations could remove a critical factor from the puzzle should he opt for a new home in the offseason.